Sanders Capital LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,083,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.64% of Citigroup worth $756,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.1 %

C stock opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

