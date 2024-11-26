Sanders Capital LLC Sells 4,620 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Sanders Capital LLC decreased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.14% of HSBC worth $134,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 138.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in HSBC by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of HSBC by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

