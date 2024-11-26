Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $147.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $157.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Science Applications International stock opened at $122.22 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 438.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 236.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 56.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

