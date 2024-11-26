Scroll Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.99 Million (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Scroll has a total market cap of $134.32 million and approximately $37.99 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scroll has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Scroll token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scroll alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92,927.46 or 0.99781882 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,627.94 or 0.99460269 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Scroll

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io.

Scroll Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.77506278 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $48,348,872.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.