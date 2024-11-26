Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $201.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.90. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.