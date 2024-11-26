Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.04, but opened at $38.83. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 20,938 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
