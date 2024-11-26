Shum Financial Group Inc. Makes New $360,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 87,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $601.83. 319,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,519. The company has a market capitalization of $519.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $582.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $455.41 and a 52-week high of $603.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

