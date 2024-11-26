Shum Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Shum Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,034. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $55.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

