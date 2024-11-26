Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 166,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 362,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 target price on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Skyharbour Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

About Skyharbour Resources

The company has a market capitalization of C$80.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading

