Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 166,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 362,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 target price on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on SYH
Skyharbour Resources Trading Down 2.2 %
About Skyharbour Resources
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Skyharbour Resources
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.