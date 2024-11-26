Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) is Rock Point Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Sony Group accounts for about 3.3% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.
Sony Group Stock Performance
Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. 72,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,794. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $20.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on SONY
About Sony Group
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sony Group
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks That Authorized $1 Billion Stock Buybacks to Boost Value
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Pure Storage’s GenAI Pods and AI Trends Could Spark Recovery
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is Seaboard Corporation a Thanksgiving Feast for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.