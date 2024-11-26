SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 29,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 19,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

SOS Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.

Institutional Trading of SOS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SOS during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SOS by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Featured Stories

