SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Goodman Financial Corp’s Largest Position

Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $29,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $906,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

