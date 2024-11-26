SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $71.99 and a 52-week high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

