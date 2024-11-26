Spectral (SPEC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $92.99 Million

Spectral (SPEC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Spectral has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Spectral has a total market capitalization of $92.99 million and $7.09 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectral token can currently be bought for $8.99 or 0.00009736 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectral alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,487.20 or 1.00114663 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,058.67 or 0.99650797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Spectral

Spectral launched on May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. Spectral’s official website is www.spectrallabs.xyz. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs.

Buying and Selling Spectral

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 13,804,696.9 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 9.40521992 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $5,860,259.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectral should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectral and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.