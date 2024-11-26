State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Kathryn M. Horgan Sells 12,500 Shares

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

State Street stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.81. 2,184,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,528. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average is $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in State Street by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in State Street by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

