Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

TNL has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $261,269.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,901.44. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. This represents a 11.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $4,544,170 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

