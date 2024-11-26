StockNews.com Downgrades Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Hold

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. 52,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 784,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 134.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 157,510 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 254,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 511.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.