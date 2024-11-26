StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.71 and last traded at $105.41, with a volume of 40062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.56.
StoneX Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Insider Activity
In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $3,690,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,898,349.48. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $180,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,148,892.50. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StoneX Group
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.