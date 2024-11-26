StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.71 and last traded at $105.41, with a volume of 40062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.56.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $3,690,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,898,349.48. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $180,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,148,892.50. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

About StoneX Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 341.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,909,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8,088.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 57,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

