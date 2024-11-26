Substratum Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $53.51 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00006401 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93,256.44 or 0.99903684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00007715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00011541 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0005931 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $82.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.