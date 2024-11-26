Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25,320.8% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,854,000 after acquiring an additional 514,519 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $242.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $183.15 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

