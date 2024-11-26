Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $693,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 65,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 451,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,752,000 after purchasing an additional 365,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 40,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 26,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $127.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.20 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

