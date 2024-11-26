Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $736,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $787,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 14,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,230,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average is $90.75.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.