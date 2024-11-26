Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 254,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

JEPI opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.