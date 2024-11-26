Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VXUS opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.