Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,496.08. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $219,362 in the last three months. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.86 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.99 and a 200 day moving average of $152.11.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

