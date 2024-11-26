Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in SAP by 892.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 1,270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSE SAP opened at $233.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a one year low of $148.38 and a one year high of $243.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.68.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

