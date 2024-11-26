Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 4,244 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Nepc LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,696,000 after buying an additional 2,615,725 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $54.96 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

