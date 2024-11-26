Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,053,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,579 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 3.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,143,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 33,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:SU opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.4089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

