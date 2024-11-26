Swedbank AB Buys 115,211 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,211 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $20,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 43.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,183,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after buying an additional 460,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,562,000 after acquiring an additional 248,701 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

