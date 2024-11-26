Swedbank AB Grows Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Match Group were worth $23,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Match Group

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.