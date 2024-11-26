Swedbank AB Has $19.09 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $19,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 813.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 98.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $2,360.36 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,067.36 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,064.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,735.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 115.42, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,964.92.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. The trade was a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock worth $21,901,887 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

