Swedbank AB Purchases 4,642 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $30,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 117.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Camden National Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

