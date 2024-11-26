Swedbank AB Sells 500,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Swedbank AB reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Invesco were worth $35,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Invesco by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,843,000 after buying an additional 58,332 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 152.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 654,960 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -89.13%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

