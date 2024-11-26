T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,394 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,025,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $404,269,000 after buying an additional 128,241 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,750 shares of company stock worth $72,863,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $239.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $278.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.96 and a 1-year high of $242.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

