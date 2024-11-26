Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) versus Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY) Head to Head Survey

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) and Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and Kindly MD”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $150.04 million 3.73 -$19.18 million ($0.01) -331.00 Kindly MD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kindly MD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talkspace.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

57.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Kindly MD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Talkspace and Kindly MD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -0.76% -1.17% -0.99% Kindly MD N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Talkspace and Kindly MD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 2 1 1 2.75 Kindly MD 0 0 0 0 0.00

Talkspace presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. Given Talkspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Kindly MD.

Summary

Talkspace beats Kindly MD on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan (BH) that provides online therapy to members through BH and EAP offerings; and Talkspace for Business for members to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the enterprise. It serves its platform through third-party platforms or marketplace, such as Apple App Store and Google Play App Store. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kindly MD

KindlyMD Inc. is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme. KindlyMD Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY, UT.

