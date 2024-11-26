TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Price

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $275.00 to $251.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.50.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.01. The company had a trading volume of 243,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.76. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $133.70 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

