Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Trading Up 6.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.30 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.92 ($0.11). 659,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 905,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.35 ($0.10).

The company has a market cap of £18.13 million, a P/E ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.48.

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

