Telsey Advisory Group Estimates Five Below FY2025 Earnings

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.46. Five Below has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Five Below by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

