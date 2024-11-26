Tenset Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.71 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Tenset has a total market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $722,771.22 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tenset has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93,369.12 or 1.00729145 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,878.18 or 1.00199507 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 156,174,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,322,963 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

