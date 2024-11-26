The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 167,575 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,438,428 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 167,575 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 0.9% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $978,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.32. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $225.44.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.