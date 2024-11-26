The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,367 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 110,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. This trade represents a 12.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,473 shares of company stock worth $12,313,697. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

