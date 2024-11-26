Thematics Asset Management Has $12.13 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Thematics Asset Management decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,363,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 28.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 467,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after buying an additional 103,310 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Masco by 507.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,352 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MAS stock traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 120,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.96.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

