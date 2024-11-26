Thematics Asset Management Sells 27,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Thematics Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $25,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.74. 198,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,587. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.86.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.15.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

