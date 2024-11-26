Thematics Asset Management Sells 8,938 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.05% of Natera worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Natera by 34.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Natera by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Natera by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $30,737.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,752.37. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $59,068.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,314 shares in the company, valued at $8,850,054.26. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,503 shares of company stock worth $6,325,804 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.34. The stock had a trading volume of 137,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $171.95.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.