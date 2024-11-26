Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,368,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.4% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.2% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TMO traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $514.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,132. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $480.57 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $573.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total transaction of $5,542,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,150 shares of company stock worth $20,651,865 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

