Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0763 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $515.81 million and approximately $44.49 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00044845 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,757,742,792 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

