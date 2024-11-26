Threshold (T) Trading Up 11.1% This Week

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $306.10 million and $66.92 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00006419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92,427.88 or 1.00018125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00007705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00011610 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00055166 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,996,068,399.47894 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03212354 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $64,363,877.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.