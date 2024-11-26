Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.64), with a volume of 206786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.65).

Time Out Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The company has a market capitalization of £173.57 million, a PE ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.02.

Insider Transactions at Time Out Group

In related news, insider Peter Adam Daiches Dubens bought 666,666 shares of Time Out Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £333,333 ($418,654.86). Company insiders own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

Featured Articles

