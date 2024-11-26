Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.25)-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.250-0.250 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $356.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.28 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 2.11%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TITN. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Titan Machinery from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.