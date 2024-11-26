Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.25)-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.250-0.250 EPS.
Titan Machinery Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $356.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.28 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 2.11%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
