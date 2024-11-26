ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 83,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.18.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.80% of ToughBuilt Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.